Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,024 shares during the period. Stars Group comprises 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Stars Group worth $57,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ TSG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 3,298,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

