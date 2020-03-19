Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319,020 shares during the period. VF comprises approximately 2.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of VF worth $114,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

