Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 128,765 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128,765 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

NFLX traded up $16.56 on Thursday, reaching $332.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,607,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,161. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.74 and its 200 day moving average is $317.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

