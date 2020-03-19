Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 133,800 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,800 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 2.31% of International Game Technology worth $70,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Game Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.47. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

