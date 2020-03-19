Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €104.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.00 ($116.28).

SAN traded down €0.72 ($0.84) on Thursday, reaching €75.38 ($87.65). The company had a trading volume of 4,541,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.38. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

