Sanofi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,049 call options.

SNY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

