Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BFS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,359. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

