SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given $23.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SBFG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.74. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.