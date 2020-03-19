SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SBA Communications worth $62,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $14.90 on Thursday, hitting $245.35. 128,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.95 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

