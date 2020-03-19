Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €4.40 ($5.12) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.67 ($10.08).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €4.61 ($5.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,480 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.56. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

