Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.43% of Schlumberger worth $793,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,400,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 17,207,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

