Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 1,053,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767,940. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.