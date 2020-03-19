Scholastic Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 481,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.81. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

