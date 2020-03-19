Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,625,800 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Vistra Energy makes up 2.2% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vistra Energy worth $89,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after buying an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after buying an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 7,211,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,345. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

