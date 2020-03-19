Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 27,609 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $460.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

