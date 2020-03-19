Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,661,237 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,661,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,539,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,411,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 10,086,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

