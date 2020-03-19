Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Jack in the Box worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 2,459,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $526.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.