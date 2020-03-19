Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of US Foods worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 10,968,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.