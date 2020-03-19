Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 598.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of ANF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,890. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $594.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

