Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,280 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $62,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,960,000 after buying an additional 364,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.77.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.