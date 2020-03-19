Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 11,892 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

FB stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,797,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

