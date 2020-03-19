Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 172,387 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 192.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 30,978,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,672,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

