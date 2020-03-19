Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 370,765 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,765 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $64,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,574,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.