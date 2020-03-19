Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 41,891 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 43,377,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,180. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.