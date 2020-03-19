Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of LPL Financial worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.