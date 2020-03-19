Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.07 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Outfront Media worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outfront Media by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 3,574,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.