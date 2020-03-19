Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.13. 13,493,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

