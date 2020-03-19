Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.91 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 726.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Foot Locker worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 51,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL remained flat at $$21.97 on Thursday. 4,042,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

