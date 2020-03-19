Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $26.05 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 307.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,364 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of State Street worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

