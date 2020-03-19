Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $29 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,964 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

TSN stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 6,609,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,259. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.