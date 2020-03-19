Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,470 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,297,000 after buying an additional 341,117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 704,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,388,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,278. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

