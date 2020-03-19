Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 433.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,205 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $29,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,356,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $116.24 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Cfra raised their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

