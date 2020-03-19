Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $96,201,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,551,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 230,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 12,316,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

