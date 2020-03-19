Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 291,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,501,000. Expedia Group comprises about 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $48.43. 8,404,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

