Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 704,034 Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 704,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 7,759,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,137. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

