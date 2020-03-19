Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 973.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

