Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8,568.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in W W Grainger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,453. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

