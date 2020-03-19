Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of MGIC Investment worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

