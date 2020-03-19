Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 50,732 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altice USA worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,933,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

