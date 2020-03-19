Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 646,631 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 646,631 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

COP traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 15,652,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.