Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

