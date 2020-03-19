Scotiabank Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$16.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of IFP traded down C$543,896.75 on Thursday, reaching C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.14. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.95.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

