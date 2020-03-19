Scotiabank Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRE. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$7.38. 249,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,447. The company has a market cap of $641.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.