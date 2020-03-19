Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.26 ($72.40).

G24 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €46.88 ($54.51) on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a fifty-two week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.82 and a 200 day moving average of €56.54.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.