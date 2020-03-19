SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SDX stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 184,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,519. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.79.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

