Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stake Decreased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Seaboard comprises about 9.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Seaboard worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $18.12 on Thursday, hitting $2,721.89. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $2,614.14 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

