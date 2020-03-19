SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Purchases $24,561.66 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant bought 5,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,561.66.

NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 72,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.16.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

