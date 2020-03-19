Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

STX stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,220. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

