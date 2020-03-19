Select Energy Services (WTTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Select Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

3/9/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Select Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Select Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Select Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Select Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Select Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2020 – Select Energy Services had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

2/4/2020 – Select Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 101,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,846. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

