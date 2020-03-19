Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 23,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,090. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

